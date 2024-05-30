Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere got the internet buzzing when she posted a video of herself showing her fine, fair legs without scars and blemishes

She was shooting a commercial for Flora tissues when she teased her fans with snippets of various scenes in the commercial

Her colourful mini dress that revealed her fine legs got many people talking about how beautiful she is

Seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere turned many heads online when she posted a video of herself slaying in a colourful mini dress.

Serwaa Amihere flaunted her beauty in a video

Serwaa Amihere took to her official Snapchat account to share videos of her commercial for Flora by Delta Papermill, a brand for which she is the ambassador.

One thing that caught the attention of many of her followers was the mini dress she wore and how it revealed her fine legs.

Her makeup was flawless, highlighting her beauty and facial features. She wore a black frontal lace wig that hung over her back and bosoms.

Miss Amihere's smile charmed many as she walked, sat on the couch and spoke in the commercial.

Below is a video of Serwaa Amihere shooting a commercial for Flora tissues.

Reactions to the video of Serwaa Amihere in mini dress

Many people in the comment section talked about how beautiful Serwaa Amihere looked in the coloured mini dress. Others also focused on her smooth legs, which they described with lovely compliments.

Below are the heartwarming comments from fans under the video:

akusika_beads_glamour said:

If that’s her skin then she should stop applying makeup. Eeii she is nice oo

sheila_xbill said:

So beautiful see skin so clean

beautiful__asantewaa said:

This lady is very very pretty. She has everything outwardly. See legs, obaa paa

mandy_jael_berry_woods said:

Skin like Milk ❤️❤️❤️❤️

runtownlon said:

Serwaa can have any man she desires in this life

Source: YEN.com.gh