Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown put smiles on the faces of many men and male shop owners in the Madina market

Many people in the Madina market used the opportunity to wish their hardworking fathers a happy day through McBrown's TV

Father's Day fell on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Ghana

Ghanaian TV personality Nana Ama McBrown celebrated Father's Day with men in Madina market in Accra.

The Onua TV presenter, armed with gifts from her sponsors, hosted an engaging and interactive session.

McBrown allowed both men and women to share inspiring stories about the father figures in their lives.

Some women told how their fathers and husbands saved their businesses in times of need.

The Onua Showtime presenter allowed men to exhibit their cooking knowledge in a short non-competitive contest.

During Mother's Day, Nana Ama McBrown hosted a similar program in various markets across Ghana.

The market women attended in their numbers as the actress celebrated them with entertaining activities and giveaways in collaboration with Onua Showtime.

Ghanaians react to Nana Ama McBrown's Father's Day adventure in Madina market

Many applauded the actress for including men in her generous giveaways as McBrown toured the market with gifts for fathers.

@myinnn commented:

The love is massive ❤❤❤ the lovers are more than the haters....forgetiii obiaaaaa.

@danieladjei3078 commented:

Nana, bless you and your family in Jesus' name AMEN OOOOOO❤

@Otismadaline commented:

God bless you all, and great sharing, sweetheart ❤

@JunoDerbi-ol2xq commented:

God bless you as always ❤️.God no go shame you. More wins

@ericaosei6347 commented:

GOD Richly Bless You Empress.

@berniceesi6896 commented:

Nana, make u contest for president we will vote for you la

@vidaantwi3136 commented:

Love is deep❤❤❤❤❤❤

