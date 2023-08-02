Nakeeyat Dramani happily shared news of marking her 11th birthday with one of Ghana's most revered religious leaders

The TV3 talented Kidz star disclosed details about the beautiful yet simple ceremony she shared with the Nationa Chief Imam

104-year-old Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu is one of a few revered clerics in Ghana

Internationally recognised Ghanaian poet Nakeeyat Dramani marked her memorable with a cake-cutting ceremony at the palace of the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The revered cleric also laid his hands on the Nakeeyat in prayer.

Najeeyat shared this historical event in his life with her mother and family.

In the photos she shared online, Nakeeyat looked regal in a long burka with her white veil covering her head for the solemn ceremony.

See the photos below:

Nakeeyat rocks a gold and black gown as she turns 11 years, stuns peeps with growth

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian's reaction to Nakeeyat's new looks.

The budding poet master looked terrific in a black, shimmering gold gown with a full skirt. A coffee brown scarf adorned her hair to finish off with a dignified look.

Many fans and celebs wished her well after admiring her incredible growth.

Peeps join Nakeeyat online as she celebrates her birthday with the Chief Imam

Many joined the Chief Imam to pray for young Nakeeyat's growth and progress as she continues to push the flag of Ghana higher.

leema.ib commented:

Masha Allah .May Almighty Allah accept your prayers.But don't forget to keep my share.I am coming

colleyjonsoba6 commented:

MashaAllah, may Allah accept all your Duas and continue to bless and guide you along the straight path ❤️

Nakeeyat Dramani receives a new tablet from Asantewaa and expresses gratitude in a video

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Nakeeyat the Poet received her surprise gift from TikTok star Asantewaa.

The former Talented Kidz champion shared her excitement with her fans after receiving the thoughtful gift from one of Ghana's most popular TikTokers.

Nakeeyat 's fans congratulated her on her gift while marvelling at her quick growth.

