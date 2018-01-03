Criss Waddle's biography: real name, age, wife, son, net worth

Criss Waddle is a Ghanaian recording artist and an avid businessman. He is the chief executive officer of a record label called AMG Business. The artist is one of the most influential figures on the Ghanaian music scene.

Criss Waddle has made a significant contribution to the music scene since his entry into Ghana's entertainment industry. He is among the most sensational artists in the country.

Profile summary

Full name Kweku Adda Nickname Criss Waddle Gender Male Date of birth 25th February 1994 Age 28 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Tema, Accra, Ghana Current residence Ghana and the United States of America Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Zodiac sign Pisces Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Marital status Married Spouse Maame Saaba Children 1 Father Nana Kweku Addai Siblings 1 Profession Musician and businessman Instagram @crisswaddle Twitter @CrissWaddle

Who is Criss Waddle in Ghana?

Criss Waddle Ghana is a musician and record label owner. He works closely with some of the top musicians in the country.

How old is Criss Waddle?

The musician is 28 years old as of 2022. He was born on 25th February 1994, and his Zodiac sign is Pisces.

Where is Criss Waddle from?

The hip-hop musician is from Ghana. He was born and raised in Tema, Accra, Ghana. He resides in Ghana and the United States of America, and his nationality is Ghanaian.

Who is Criss Waddle's brother?

The artist's brother is Kwaisey Pee. The boys' father is Nana Kweku Addai, a musician best known by his stage name, Agyaaku. Agyaaku is of Yamoah and Sunsum Mystics Band.

What work does Criss Waddle do?

The musician started his career as a plumber in his hometown. His big break came when he signed a contract to work overseas.

Later, he became a member of R2Bees, a music group that was also quite popular. After some time, he left the group to pursue business.

His primary business is the record label called AMG Business. He is the chief executive officer of the record label.

As a hip-hop artist, he has released some hit tunes. Among them is Take Me Back by Criss Waddle ft Stonebwoy. The jam was released on 27th May 2022 and has over 400k views. Some of the rapper's jams are listed below.

Ayi ft. Bisa Kdei

ft. Bisa Kdei Bie Gya (Open Fire) - Criss Waddle featuring Stonebwoy

- Criss Waddle featuring Stonebwoy Hani Ma Try Makw3 ft. Medikal

ft. Medikal Obiaa Boa ft. Medikal

ft. Medikal King Kong ft. Kwesi Arthur

ft. Kwesi Arthur Bokoor Di3 (remix) ft. Sarkodie

What is Criss Waddle's net worth in 2022?

Although the rapper is one of the richest artists in Ghana, there is no official communication about his net worth. Details of his monthly income are also scarce.

The rapper is known for his love for the finer things in life. He has an impressive fleet of cars, including a Mercedes Benz, an Audi, and a 2013 Camaro. He also owns homes in Ghana and the United States of America.

Is Criss Waddle married?

The hip-hop artist is married. He got married in February 2017 in a private ceremony. Some Ghanaian celebrities attended the event.

His spouse's name is Maame Saaba. The couple is blessed with one son who goes by the moniker AMG Trey.

Who is richer between Criss Waddle and Shatta Wale?

It is challenging to compare the two because Criss Waddle's net worth has yet to be discovered in the public domain. However, Shatta Wale's net worth is estimated at $8 million.

Who is richer between Criss Waddle and Sarkodie?

Comparing the riches of the two artists is difficult because Criss Waddle's net worth remains hidden from the public. Sarkodie's net worth is estimated at $7 million.

Trivia

Unlike many celebs, he prefers his fans to know about his music instead of his wealth.

Showboy, his former right-hand man, alleged that Criss Waddle took him to a spiritual coven to swear allegiance to him. Showboy is serving a six-year jail term.

Criss Waddle is a well-known rapper and record label executive from Ghana. He has worked closely with top artists in the country and made an indelible mark on the Ghanaian music scene.

