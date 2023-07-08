Sarkodie got Ghanaians excited as videos of his performance in Belgium trended on Twitter

The rapper performed in the country as part of his Jamz World Tour, and the auditorium was filled to capacity

According to social media users, the auditorium is said to have hosted 2.5k people who came to see the rapper

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie thrilled fans in Belgium on Friday night, July 7, 2022, during his highly anticipated performance as part of his Jamz World Tour.

Sarkodie performing in Belgium Photo Source: @SarkNativesGH

Source: Twitter

The event took place in a packed auditorium, with videos of his electrifying performance quickly going viral on Twitter.

The renowned rapper showcased his talent and charisma on stage, delivering a captivating show that left the audience in awe. Sarkodie treated his fans to some of his biggest hits, including crowd favourites like Original and Confam. The energy in the room was obvious as fans sang along to every word, creating an electric atmosphere.

Social media users who attended the concert reported that the auditorium was filled to capacity, hosting approximately 2,500 people who eagerly gathered to witness Sarkodie's live performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Excitement had been building for weeks leading up to the event. From videos that circulated, it seems the fans got their money's worth as it looked like they had an extremely good time at the concert.

Sarkodie's show in Belgium sparks reactions

Pro_designer_ commented:

Obidi to the whole wiase

Clintonchamp__ said:

sarkodie is bigger than a 2.5k venue

PrinzSarkCess wrote:

Sarkodie, a rapper filling a 2.5K capacity venue in Antwerp, Belgium yesterday isn’t appreciated enough. King Sark

camarran_s said:

Absolutely beautiful by all standard

Black Sherif performs in Germany

In a similar story, Black Sherif was one of the headline artists at the Summer Jam 2023 concert in Cologne, Germany, which took place on Friday, June 30.

The Ghanaian musician performed on the first day of the three-day concert, which will end on July 3 Black Sherif performed Kwaku.

The Traveller and other songs from his impressive catalogue of hits.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh