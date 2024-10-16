Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa Vicker, celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Wednesday, October 16, 2024

The celebrated Ghanaian actor took to Instagram to share a photo and a message to mark the marriage milestone

Many of Van Vicker's followers thronged to the comments section to celebrate the actor and his wife on 21 years

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa Vicker, celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

Actor Van Vicker pens an emotional letter to celebrate his 21st wedding anniversary with his wife, Adjoa. Photo source: Van Vicker

Source: Facebook

Van Vicker pens letter to his wife

Van Vicker took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself and his wife, Adjoa, and a heartfelt message to mark their special milestone.

The actor expressed his gratitude to God for his marriage's success and offered his followers advice on picking the right partner for a lifetime commitment. He also shared some lessons he had learnt from his two-decade marriage with Adjoa Vicker.

Van Vicker stated he had no regrets about marriage and was blessed to have his wife Adjoa by his side throughout their marriage.

"I have no regrets been married and staying married. 😊. I pray for Grace to continue this beautiful struggle😁. I am blessed to have my wife Adjoa Van Vicker by my side all these years. I have known her for 30 years of life. Happy anniversary to us."

Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa Vicker, tied the knot on October 16, 2003. The couple dated for a decade after meeting each other during their secondary school days. They have been blessed with three children, Vj Van Vicker, J'dyl Vicker and J-ian Vicker.

Below is Van Vicker's social media post:

Fans celebrate Van Vicker and his wife

Many celebrities and fans thronged to the comments section to celebrate Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa, on their 21st wedding anniversary.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these reactions.

julliejaykanz commented:

"Happy anniversary 🎉."

sindodotayo commented:

"Many more amazing year to celebrate together insha Allah 🤲."

annygodswill commented:

"Congratulations my fave. I wish you more grace for the journey."

gracewomasky commented:

"Wow beautiful couple congratulations."

alice_majula08 commented:

"Happy anniversary sir. God bless you, love from 🇹🇿."

nanaama_sanchez commented:

"Amazing! Happy wedding anniversary to you and your better half sir may the almighty continue to bless you with eternal happiness ❤️❤️."

Van Vicker celebrates his 47th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Van Vicker celebrated his 47th birthday on August 1, 2024.

The Ghanaian actor shared a carousel post with old and new photos, showing his journey in life.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh