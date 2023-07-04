Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang shared the conversation that transpired between himself and actress Yvonne Nelson when Sarkodie released Try Me

On United Showbiz, he noted that he urged her to desist from listening to the insensitive comments made by people and to focus on her projects

This comes at the back of Sarkodie releasing a song in response to allegations made against him in I Am Not Yvonne Nelson memoir

Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang disclosed the conversation he had with his fellow actress Yvonne Nelson when rapper Sarkodie dropped Try Me.

Adjetey Anang speaks on Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson brouhaha

During a panel discussion on UTV's United Showbiz, he noted that he reached out to the author of I Am Not Yvonne Nelson when the internet was buzzing with negative comments regarding the song.

This comes at the back of Sarkodie dropping a song in response to allegations Yvonne Nelson wrote in her memoir about the rapper neglecting her to her own fate to abort a pregnancy he was responsible for.

However, on the show, Adjetey Anang reveals that he encouraged the actress to ignore the insensitive comments on social media.

"Her focus should be on her kindergarten; that should give her joy. I encouraged her to cut the responses because some time ago, that was what I di,d and it landed me into trouble," he told MzGee, the host of UTV's United Showbiz.

Adjetey Anang noted that it was difficult for him to take sides in the matter because Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie are people he admired.

He added that he is not in a position to condemn or judge any of them but hopes that there is healing from the matter.

Watch the full interview below.

Fan cashes out after uploading Sarkodie's Try Me illegally

In another story reported on YEN.com.gh, a fan allegedly uploaded Sarkodie's Try Me without authorisation and has since cashed out from the online streams.

Music producer MOG Beatz shared the news on his Twitter page and noted that Sarkodie's team was working on resolving the matter.

