Fadda Dickson shared a video on his official Instagram page where he was spotted stirring a pot of banku

Looking stylish in the hot kitchen, he was spotted in a Gucci top and trousers and sneakers

Many people advised him to take it easy on the stirring as they were concerned about the condition of his waist; others also applauded him in the comment section

Managing Director of The Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson, was captured stirring a small pot of banku.

He posted the video on his verified Instagram account and this generated a lot of reactions from his followers.

Fadda Dickson prepares banku

Fadda Dickson was spotted slaying in a white long-sleeved Gucci sweater and sweat trousers in the same colour.

He rocked a black cap and a black pair of sneakers to match the white outfit.

In the video, he was captured stirring a small pot of banku with so much energy while whining his waist.

Below is a video of Fadda Dickson stirring a pot of banku.

People react to video of Fadda Dickson cooking banku

Many people were surprised since they had never seen a video of Fadda Dickson cooking banku.

Others were also concerned about the condition of his waist looking at his posture when he was preparing the Ghanaian delicacy.

Below are comments of what people had to say about Fadda Dickson preparing banku:

symply_tacha stated:

Wonderful

akosua__shanty_ remarked:

Daddy please your waist shouldn't be moving only your arms and shoulder thanks

agyemanbrento said:

Banku ka ho dressing nkoaa nie.

cerahcymes stated:

Please can we see the soup. This banku dier Gucci banku ooo

vera.boateng.50552 commented:

Please don't eat all am coming

king_status_officel_ said:

Can I help you daddy

whats_up_gh stated:

Hwan na ama fada 3twi banku Saa no…fada do you need a house help?

clarissafliqx commented:

Show them the side they ain’t never seen before dad @faddick ❤️

