Ghanaian comedian Bukom Banku thrilled guests at a friend's birthday party with his songs

He was spotted in tattered jeans shorts and a hoodie as he walked through the venue, entertaining guests

Ghanaians were not happy to see the condition of his bleached skin and they advised him to refrain from the practice

Ghanaian professional boxer, Braimah Isaac Kamoko, well known as Bukom Banku, caused a stir online when he was spotted at a friend's birthday party.

Bukom Banku performs at a friend's birthday party

Talented Ga rapper, Bukom Banku was spotted at the birthday party of Emilia, the CEO of Ems Events GH, at Agbogba in Accra.

In a video that emerged online, he was dressed in torn jeans shorts that flaunted his fine patched legs.

He paired the tattered jeans with a hoodie that was white on the upper half section and grey on the bottom half section.

He completed his look with white and grey Nike sneakers. He styled his look with white-framed dark sunglasses.

He was captured performing his songs which entertained many of the guests as they took out their smartphones to record the moment.

Below is a video of Bukom Banku performing at a friend's birthday party.

Ghanaians react to seeing Bukom Banku at a birthday party

Many people were not pleased to know that he was still bleaching, looking at the different shades of skin tone around his legs.

Others advised him to refrain from bleaching his skin since it was damaging his skin, while others were of the view that he was handsome with the skin bleachers.

nana_adwoa_aduama said:

Eiiii, so this man is still bleaching

mr.abdul_rash stated:

Banku de multi coloured banku de bleacher

ameto_creppy remarked:

Camera handlers be nkonkonsa pass.. they do the konkonsa with the camera instead of their eyes

eboateng80 said:

Why did the cameraman go down

cooking_gasdelivery commented:

Fresh banku , but this cameraman is nkonkonsa pro max

1debrah said:

Party na trokaaaa sei

quin_priscy remarked:

U are very handsome man, stop bleaching ♥️

isme_magabush said:

I am still wondering if I am using a black and white phone screen

kuamigahna remarked:

James town bobrisky ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️

