Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has flaunted his child in a new photo he shared online

The photo showed Partey and his little one having a bonding time at a location which looked like a resort

The photo sparked reactions from social media users who suggested that Partey should do a DNA

Black Stars and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Teye Partey has posted a new photo on social media flaunting his newborn baby.

In a post on his Facebook reels, Partey showed himself at what looked like a resort with the little one, who is the first child of him and his partner, Janine Mackson.

Lying on a folding chair with no shirt, the ace midfielder held the baby girl on his lap, forcing her to stand.

The midfield ace looked into the girl's eyes but refused to show her face, covering it with a love emoji. The girl was born in January.

Fans react to Thomas Partey's photo with his daughter

The photo of Thomas Partey and his child has sparked

Iddriss Mansuru said:

Born with a gold spoon in ur mouth. Birth privilege paa bi this.

Agyei Emmanuel Marfo said:

Masa go do DNA test oo... Yoo!

Eric Twum said:

Is the baby for him. DNA oo

Nessa Diamond said:

Am glad baby looks like the mom, congratulations to them

Paa Solo said:

Tommy are you sure the baby is yours? Nowadays I only trust DNA

Flex Flyer said:

Do DNA oooo cus we don’t want any Odartey Lamptey episode 18 biaaaa.

Mikel Arteta meets Thomas Partey's family

Meanwhile, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta was delighted to meet the family of his player Thomas Partey after their final game of the 2023/2024 season at the Emirates Stadium.

A lovely video of Mr Arteta playing with Partey's son on the pitch melted the hearts of many football lovers and Ghanaians.

Many people talked about the loving video, while others who are Gunners spoke about coming back more robust in the Premier League after almost securing it

Source: YEN.com.gh