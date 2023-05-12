Abeiku Santana called out Fadda Dickson for failing to show on his show on Okay FM to demand answers as to why MzGee suddenly took over as host of United Showbiz from Nana Ama McBrown

He stated that since he did not get answers on his show, he would storm United Showbiz on Saturday to get the answers he wants

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the video were of the view that it was a PR stunt to promote United Showbiz

Media personality Abeiku Santana called out the Managing Director of The Despite Media Group Fadda Dickson on his show on Okay FM stating that he would storm Saturday's edition of United Showbiz.

Abeiku Santana to storm United Showbiz

The UTV and Okay FM presenter stated that he would storm the show to demand answers as to why actress and former host of United Showbiz Nana Ama McBrown left the show.

"I'm not the host. I'll just walk onto the show. Black Sherif would be coming. I will come on the show. Unless you sack me."

He stated that there are questions that need to be asked and answered by the Despite Media MD.

He stated that everyone wondered how MzGee took over as host and why the media house had not issued a press statement regarding the takeover.

He added that the situation was not communicated to staff until Onua TV announced McBrown was joining them.

"We want to know. It's a Right to Information Act. It's a law. I'm not asking too much," he said

This comes at the back of UTV announcing that Fadda Dickson would be a guest on United Showbiz on May 13, 2023.

Fadda Dickson fails to show up at Abeiku Santana's interview

Another reason was Fadda Dickson's failure to attend Abeiku Santana's interview on May 11, 2023.

According to a statement released by Abeiku Santana, the failure was due to his busy schedule and other reasons beyond the control of the organisers of his show on Okay FM.

Watch the full video below about Abeiku Santana threatening to storm United Showbiz to question Fadda Dickson.

Ghanaians react to Abeiku Santana's statement about storming United Showbiz uninvited

Many people who commented on the video were of the view that it was a PR stunt to promote Fadda Dickson's upcoming interview on Saturday, May 13, 2023, edition of United Showbiz.

See selected comments from people:

portiawekia said:

It’s a PR strategy

nkru555 stated:

I agree with him, it’s our civil right to know

amarhbebold commented:

The hype be compulsory byforce

_adams_sheila said:

Ewoeeeeeee

smarttv.ghana remarked:

@faddick go for the interview ok?

