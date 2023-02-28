Winner of Talented Kids in 2017, DJ Switch, has advised people to cultivate the habit of reading since it helps train the mind to think big

DJ Switch added that anytime she gets away from her DJ set, she spends it reading books, and she challenged people to do the same

Some of her followers have asked her what book she was reading in the photo, while others accepted the challenge and pleaded with her to send them books

Young and talented American-based Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch, has encouraged her fervent fans to read books.

DJ Switch studies in the library. Photo Source: @djswitchghana

The 2021 IRAWMA Best Young Entertainer of the Year hinted that reading is what she loves doing when she is not behind her set entertaining people with songs.

She added that reading often has programmed her mind to think big, and she challenged her ardent followers to do the same, considering its benefits.

Commenting under the post, she hinted that reading broadens the mind and helps people think big. She wrote,

You read, I read. Together we think big! #switchup

In the photo she shared on her verified Instagram account, she was spotted wearing a sweater and clear medicated glasses as she looked into a book she picked from the library.

She rocked her kinky afro natural hair and her bare face without makeup in the stunning pictures.

Reactions as DJ Switch urges people to read

dancegodlloyd requested:

Send me books, thank you.

1time639 stated:

Learn to switch your mind up.

lawyer_bannoh said:

I will try my sister.

kwame.tod asked:

Are you reading "Rich Dad Poor Dad" or "The power of positive thinking"?

asayaayaa pleaded:

Can somebody tell this girl that I love her?

