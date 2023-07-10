A new video showing an up-close view of Ghanaian actor Agya Koo's mansion has surfaced on social media

The video, which was shared on TikTok, showed the actor's gorgeous abode standing in full glory, sporting vibrant colours

The mansion, which became the talk of the town some weeks when Agya Koo unveiled it, got folks talking again as they admired the grand edifice

A brand-new video capturing an incredible glimpse into Ghanaian actor Agya Koo's luxurious mansion has emerged on various social media.

This captivating footage, shared on TikTok, offered viewers an up-close and personal view of the actor's stunning abode, which stood tall and proud, adorned with vibrant colours.

Agya Koo's mansion first gained attention a few weeks ago when the actor officially unveiled it to the public. The grandeur and opulence of the residence left people awe-struck, and now, with the release of this video, the mansion has once again become the topic of conversation as admirers marvelled at its impressive architecture and overall splendour. However, some folks had their reservations and complained that the building was too colourful.

The video provides an immersive experience, showcasing the intricate details and beautiful design elements that makeup Agya Koo's mansion. From the exterior, the vibrant colours catch the eye, showing a sense of elegance and sophistication. The architecture boasts a remarkable blend of traditional and modern influences, creating a truly unique aesthetic.

Agya Koo's masion sparks reactions

Holy Grant said:

Most people are complaining about the house but may not even own a plot of land and probably can’t even afford a bucket of the paint he used. Resttt !

Boatemaa Jacqueline commented:

why plenty colors like that

boaf234 said:

e left red colour to complete

Agya Koo dances with supporters

In another story, Ghanaian actor Agya Koo danced with members of the NDC while on a campaign for the NPP in a video.

The actor, who had begun displaying some dance moves with his team and getting applause from them, was joined by NDC members who battled him in the video.

Netizens reacted to the video, praising Agya Koo for being friendly and putting politics aside to entertain his fans.

