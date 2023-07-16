The organisers of Ghana's Most Beautiful have added a new twist to the pageantry as ladies display exceptional talents during auditions

Some women stood out with their presentations, impeccable looks and fluency in the local dialects

Some beautiful women were asked to go home and prepare harder for the 2024 auditions

The auditions for the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant kicked off in Tamale in June 2023, with exceptional Ghanaian women displaying their mindblowing talents as they compete to represent their various regions.

Some delegates from 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant across the country. Photo credit: @tv3

Some young women impressed the judges, including past winner Royal Baci and actor Fiifi Coleman, among others.

However, some gorgeous ladies failed to meet the exceptional of the judges as they outdid themselves in these hilarious videos.

1. A Tarkoradi delegate sings her rendition of Adina's Makoma featuring Stonebwoy

A beautiful contestant impressed the judges with her impeccable voice and dance moves.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Miss.Amoani stated:

Confidence nu oo❤️

julies__jill stated:

This one tries to pass Abena. Call me later

anlovi_amenuveve stated:

She’s pretty ❤️❤️❤️and she did well

lisbee_hair_and_accessories stated:

The heart has connected, ampa

2. A delegate from the Ashanti Region shows off her rap skills

The confident lady with natural braids performed exceptionally at the auditions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

mrs_elorm_gyekye stated:

GH RAPPERS WERE SEEN SHAKING

_selormkofid stated:

Serra .... Signing out like the queen she is

kusithomas32 stated:

Oh, she’s better than sister……

3. A delegate from Kumasi shows off her dance moves

The bold lady with a bald hairstyle showed off her Jamaican dance moves in the viral video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

_akornoba_b stated:

Watching Kraa, I’m feeling shy on her behalf

Itscleow stated:

I wish I could join this program one day, but poverty is just sitting on my shoulder

obiba_kwaku_boateng stated:

This one de3 “Abenaaa dance later”

4. Delegate from Kumasi impresses with her crying skills

The gorgeous lady won hearts with her acting skills, crying at a funeral ceremony.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

the_realhammonds stated:

Oh wow .. you’d have least expected that

Matilda.owusu.31508 stated:

Kumerican never disappoint

5. A delegate from the Central Region recites a poem

A beautiful young lady rocking a natural ponytail spoke about the Asafo Company and their music in the Central Region.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

big._ellis stated:

Wada wo fie kraaa anka 3y3

akosuablessing2 stated:

Wei

akosuablessing2 stated:

Even with this dressing you’re already disqualified

6. A delegate from Tamale wows with her dance moves

A curvy lady with a short hairstyle sang and danced beautifully in a viral video.

7. Delegate performs her rendition of King Promise's Terminator in a viral video

A fashionista delegate with a pixie cut hairstyle has warm hearts online with her stunning performance.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

liyarh_'s stated:

Ow she wanted to dance to Terminator not sing

Theababaiden stated:

I don’t understand Twi, then proceeds to sing in English

Patrickfynn stated:

Ohhhh. We didn’t wait for the full story before trolling her. M’af3re mpo

Source: YEN.com.gh