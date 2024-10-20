Music star Shatta Wale has ended his longstanding 'beef' with media personality Andy Dosty

Shatta hugged Andy on stage while performing at the 60th birthday celebration of Communications MinisterUrsula Owusu

In a chat with YEN.com.gh, music journalist Gabriel Myers Hansen described the reconciliation as 'the way to go'

In a surprising turn of events, longtime rivals Shatta Wale and Andy Dosty have publicly reconciled, ending years of hostility.

The unexpected reconciliation occurred on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at the 60th birthday celebration for Communications Minister Ursula Owusu.

The feud, a subject of public interest for years, saw multiple instances of the outspoken dancehall artist Shatta Wale disrespecting media practitioner Andy Dosty.

There was once a time when Andy Dosty had to rebuke Shatta Wale on his show on Hitz FM for insulting his mother.

Shatta Wale apologises to Andy Dosty

A video from Ursula Owusu's birthday event showed a heartwarming moment as Shatta Wale and Andy Dosty shared a public hug, symbolizing the end of their long-standing beef. Onlookers approved of the gesture, signalling a positive shift in their relationship.

True to his playful nature, the Blessings hitmaker added a touch of humour to the reconciliation. The artist attempted to give Andy Dosty a peck on the cheek, much to the amusement of those present. In another lighthearted moment, Shatta Wale reportedly pleaded with the Minister to give him $5000, though it's unclear if this request was made in jest.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions greet Shatta, Andy Dosty reconciliation

The video of Shatta Wale and Andy Dosty's reconciliation stirred mixed reactions from social media users.

nanaboateng579 said:

"He insults you on video, but when he sees you in person, then he pretends...Jon line se3."

piesie_jacklet said:

"Shatta 😂😂😂hw3 if Andy over sabi again, he doesn’t mind coming after him again 😂😂 this man na dynamic 😂😂😂."

abenaboampongmaa said:

"Men will always be men unlike our female celebrities who fi hold beef for 10yrs and never reconcile mpo wen they meet at events😒."

Way to go

Reacting to Shatta Wale and Andy Dosty's reconciliation, music journalist Gabriel Myers Hansen commended the two for smoking the peace pipe.

In his opinion, the supposed 'beef' between the two was not beneficial to them, and it was about time they let it go.

"I think it is a step in the right direction. Sometimes, there is too much chaos surrounding Shatta Wale and his relationship with other industry players. He needs to forgo that side of him and concentrate on the music," he said.

Stonebwoy celebrates Shatta on his birthday

The reconciliation came two days after the dancehall superstar celebrated his 40th birthday in style.

The Ghanaian musician was showered with love and good wishes from fans and other celebrities on his special day.

One of Wale's well-wishers was fellow musician Stonebwoy, who shared a funny tweet to mark his milestone age.

