Ghanaian child star DJ Switch is the poster child for girls breaking stereotypical boundaries

The disc jockey who started her fame on the stages of TV Talented kidz show is now one of the world's known celebs

She shared the moment she performed for the Obama Foundation with her followers

Accomplished Ghanaian disc jockey Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, popularly known as DJ Switch, shared the time she performed for the Obama Foundation and met Michelle Obama.

Since her launch into fame after winning Talented Kidz, DJ Switch has been on the fast track to making a name for herself in the global music market.

Last year, DJ Switch shared photos of her time as she supported the Obama Foundation's initiative, the 'Get Her There' Campaign.

A collage of DJ Switch and Michelle Obama Image credit: @djswitchghana

The talented young creative channelled her passion for girl child education into helping the movement's success.

In a throwback version, DJ Switch uploaded never seen photos of herself with Michelle Obama and a personal note from the former first lady.

DJ Switch wrote, "The time I performed and met the wonderful and brilliant former First Lady of the United States @michelleobama at the @obamafoundation of the @obamafoundation of the @girlsopportunityalliance #GetHerThere.

Netizens react to DJ Switch's time with Michelle Obama

Congratulatory messages poured in for DJ Switch from both celebrities and followers.

cookieteegh commented:

Aaawwwnnnnnnn go GIRL .

emeliabrobbey commented:

Congratulations, my love .

iamadwoasaahint commented:

Awwwww got goosebumps, you are anointed and blessed for this. Love you and I pray that God continues to enlarge your coast.

abraham_klutsey commented:

This great beautiful

sista.afia commented:

Awww keep scoring baby girl❤️.

beverly_afaglo commented:

Well done, girl .

panaoh181922 commented:

TV3 best in everything @tv3_ghana for the platform u gave her.

DJ Switch takes fans on tour with her in New York; peeps admire her progress

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported DJ Switch touring New York City in grand style.

The young disc jockey shared her adventures with her followers online as she explored American history.

Many admired her growth and commented on her poise in the foreign city.

