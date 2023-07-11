Actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo has said that she twerks to people's songs to afford her son's fees

The actress made these revelations while detailing that someone had used her photos for a scam, an activity she would never engage in

She said this in a short interview as she replied to some shocking news she had heard about herself

Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo has said she would rather twerk to people's songs to afford her son's school fees than scam people of their money.

In an interview with TV3, Akuapem Poloo was asked to answer a few questions about herself.

During the interview, the third question posed sought to gather information from the actress about some shocking news circulating about her. The entertaining actress revealed that some unknown persons had been scamming others with her photos.

The controversial socialite revealed that she received a call from someone who complained that her photos were being used to solicit money.

Since she had not asked for any money from the caller, her attention was drawn to fraudulent activities involving the use of her photos.

The talented actress added that she would prefer twerking to people's songs to earn money for herself and be able to afford her son's school fees than to indulge in such fraudulent acts.

"I received a call from someone claiming I was asking for money from him. I told him I had no idea about it, meaning someone was using my photos to scam people. I would rather twerk on people's songs to be able to pay my son's school fees. I have never scammed anyone".

Watch the video of Akuapem Poloo talking about her experience below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Akuapem Poloo's revelations about her personal life

ama_agyeiwaa_owu' commented:

Wow wow wow ❤️. My love for this lady errr. It's the spirit of motherhood for me. God bless you for me

albabie_hairgrowth commented:

You're a good mother after all

novembers_favourite_ commented:

A mother and more

