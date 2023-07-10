Ghanaian actress Efia Odo has said that she has a distant relationship with her biological father

She added that though their relationship is not great, she would never write a book about him since people have the potential to change

The budding singer said that she may sing about her dad in her songs only, yet, she did not have that on her mind at the moment

Ghanaian actress Efia Odo known privately as Andrea Owusu, has revealed that she has a distant relationship with her biological father but would not write a book about him.

She added that she had been in constant "wars" with her mother but likes to keep her family life private and away from the media.

In an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Efia Odo revealed that she prefers to keep her family life private.

The actress and social media influencer, who has stunned her fans with her thriving music career, revealed that she shares a distant relationship with her father.

However, despite the challenges they faced, the beautiful actress made it clear that she had no intention of writing a book to tarnish his image.

While acknowledging the distance between them, Efia Odo expressed her reluctance to engage in any actions that could harm her father's reputation. However, the entertaining actress stated that she might consider singing about her father in her songs.

Efia Odo said:

"I am in constant war, World War 3, with my mother, but I choose not to talk about it. I used to fight her a lot, but I don't like to put my family issues out there. I know my father, we are not that close, but we talk once in a while.

I would never write a book about him. Maybe I would sing about him in my songs. But in the next five or more years, people change"

Watch the video of Efia Odo talking about her father below:

Some Ghanaians reached to Efia Odo's interview about her family life

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to the actress' statement, lambasting her for allegedly posting unnecessarily on social media, while others talked about the importance of fatherhood to every child.

abigyamfuaa commented:

As for you ehhrr, the unnecessary things nkoaa is what you like to do most.

babylorv commented:

Wherever the father it’s not involved in their Daughter’s life, they always end up in the dark side.

Yvonne Nelson calls her mother wicked in her memoir

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that celebrated Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson explained why she and her mother, Margaret Glover-Addy, recently went their own ways.

Yvonne has referred to her mother as wicked after two failed attempts to contact the men her mother claimed fathered her. She revealed that neither Mr Peter Ala Adjetey nor Mr Nelson was her biological fathers.

