Popular actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo, in a recent interview with renowned blogger Sammy Kay, expressed her strong desire to tie the knot as soon as possible. However, she made it clear that she has a specific criterion for her future life partner: they must be a Muslim.

Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo Photo Source: akuapem_poloo

Source: Instagram

Akuapem Poloo, who recently embraced the Islamic faith, explained that she had found solace and fulfilment in her new religion. As a result, she stated that she would only consider marrying someone who shares her beliefs and practices Islam.

Akuapem Poloo's reason

The vibrant actress went on to emphasize that she would not entertain the idea of marrying a Christian unless the potential suitor were willing to convert to Islam. Poloo firmly believes that sharing the same faith is a crucial factor in maintaining a harmonious and fulfilling marital relationship.

When asked about her perspective on potential suitors from outside the Islamic faith, Akuapem Poloo declared that anyone wishing to marry her would need to not only fall in love with her but also embrace her religion wholeheartedly. She highlighted the importance of understanding and respecting each other's faith, stating that it forms a strong foundation for a successful and lasting union.

