Famous TikTok star Felicia Osei got many people drooling over her looks after she posted pictures on her Instagram page

She wore a pink cropped suit, brown trousers and green heels as she posed with her plush car

Fella Makafui, Sista Afia and many of her followers took to the comment section to compliment her looks

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Onua TV and FM presenter Felicia Osei turned heads online when she dropepd lovely pictures slaying in a pink themed look while showing off her plush car.

Felicia Osei slays in pink and flaunts her car. Image Credit: @osei_felicia

Source: Instagram

Felicia Osei slays in pink suit and shows off car

The talented TikTok star was spotted in a long-sleeved pink suit that was cropped with dangling elements aligned along the edges.

She rocked the suit with a brown pair of trousers that had a cut on the bottom front part of the garment.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

To spice up her entire look, she wore pink-framed dark sunglasses and pink lipstick.

Her hair was styled into braids with the front section in cornrows and the middle through to the bottom into knotless braids.

Felicia Osei was full of colour as she rocked green high heels in the lovely photos.

Below are gorgeous photos of Felicia Osei dazzling in pink while flaunting her plush car.

Ghanaians gush over Felicia Osei's look

Fella Makafui, Sista Afia, and many others took to the comment section to express their admiration for how stunning she looks.

They hyped her up as they called out her name in the comments.

sista.afia stated:

Ouchhh

adepa.sokoo said:

Beautiful queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️ akwasi will be happy about pictures or he will tell you to remove it

desneakertherapist_ stated:

Bra Akwesi Wife nieeeee ooo London

babigail957 said:

Combination is a calculation indeed ......You look amazing Abena

makarnicollectionuk remarked:

OMG girllllllllllllllllllllYou on fireeeeee. Give it to us left , right , centre. OMG

konuaba_ said:

Your second post I thought it was Jackie Appiah o anaa

live_lyk.ama.xo.xo commented:

I really love the colours you blended together .... You have a high sense of fashion... Keep it up

Felicia Osei flaunts rapping prowess in new video

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Felicia Osei was captured rapping to Kumasi-based rapper Oseikrom Sikanii's song.

She rapped with so much flair that many people on social media showered her with accolades in the comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh