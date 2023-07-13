Ghanaian comic actor Lil Win and his wife, Serwah, were delightful to watch as they spent some time together

The celebrity couple competed jokingly over a local game called ludo

Whiles playing, they sang one of Lil Win's hit songs together and made similar gestures to depict the words in the song

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win and his wife enjoyed each other's company while playing a game together.

In the video, one can see their house's vast, well-decorated sitting room. The room's walls were lined with large portraits of the actor and beautiful artistic works.

While they were playing, two of their children were present as they watched their daddy and mommy have fun.

A collage of actor Lil Win and his wife Image credit: @officiallilwinweezy

Source: TikTok

Lil Win and his wife had a rough patch at the beginning of their marriage. The actor's first wife vilified the couple and even launched defilement accusations. She said that Lil Win impregnated her while she was in Primary 6.

Despite everything, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win and his wife tied the knot last year after the woman moved to the USA.

She is back in the country and spending time with her husband and step-children.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Lil Win and their wife enjoying each other over a game of ludo

The comment section was full of admiration for the celebrity couple. Lil Win and his wife joke lovingly in a fierce game of ludo.

Official-Ohemaapapabigh❤️ commented:

Love is just beautiful.

BTS commented

You will always be happy in your life. All those who blog falsely about God will deal with them. I love you, boss.

appiahgodwin799 comment

God bless you and your family

COBBY commented:

Best couple.

Lil Win wife's dances with her step-children in video, peeps react

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Lil Win's wife's cute dance moves as she danced with her step-kids warmed hearts.

The video contradicted earlier rumours of abuse from her to the children from Lil Win's first marriage.

Many people applauded her for loving and taking care of the children like her own

