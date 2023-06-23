Ghanaian actor Lil Win was captured welcoming his wife and three children at Kotoka as they arrived from the US

In the video, he was seen kissing and hugging his children and lovely wife, Ohemaa, as he beamed with smiles

Many people admired how the actor loves his family as they joined him in welcoming them to Ghana

Kumawood actor and filmmaker Lil Win was spotted welcoming his wife and three children at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) when they arrived from the US.

Lil Win welcomes his family from the US Image Credit: @officiallilwinwezzy

Source: TikTok

Lil Win welcomes wife and children from the U.S.

Actor and comedian Lil Win was seen at the arrival terminal of KIA as he waited outside for his wife, Ohemaa, and their three children: Adom, Joe and Millicent to arrive.

"That's my baby. My lovely baby girl," he said in the video as they walked through the doors of the airport.

While waiting for them to walk out, the joy in his voice showed that he was overly excited to have his family back in Ghana.

When they got closer to him, the talented actor hugged and kissed his children before giving his wife the final kiss.

Below is a video of Lil Win welcoming his wife and three children at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Ghanaians admire how Lil Win adores his family

Many people reacting tp the video filled the comment section with love emojis.

Others joined Lil Win in welcoming her, while others could not help but gush over how he loves his wife and kids as he kissed them upon arrival.

See selected comments below:

rubylove said:

so beautiful ❤️

fatihammah commented:

the love is deep

OHEMAA EHCY said:

Joy in his voice

Butamekpor Lucy remarked:

Wow welcome madam we miss you all ❤️❤️❤️

Nana_adjeiwaa5 stated:

Welcome home First Lady of Weezy Empire

lnyymorgan said:

the love is deep

osika afia dwomoh commented:

the kissing aspect no

bea agyeman said:

awwww, so lovely. Ohemaa akwaaba

