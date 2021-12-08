Sensational Ghanaian rapper Yaw TOG, known in private life as Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, has spoken about the 2021 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Exams (WASSCE 2021).

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released provisional results for the 2021 WASSCE on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

In a statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, WAEC disclosed that the results of 194 schools have been withheld and are under scrutiny.

Yaw Tog has reacted to the release of the 2021 WASSCE results

WAEC says the withheld results of candidates may be canceled or released based on the outcome of the investigations.

As a result of examination malpractices, a total number of 1,339 subject results and 174 entire results have been canceled.

Following the news of the release, Yaw TOG who sat for the 2021 WASSCE as a student of Opoku Ware School (OWASS) took to Twitter to comment.

In his tweet, the Sore rapper asked his followers if the results had been released. He continued to state that he was asking for his brother.

"WASSCE RESULTS COME ANAA I DEY ASK FOR MY BROSKI," Yaw Tog said.

