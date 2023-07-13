Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum and her fiancé, Dominic Duodu, have got married in a traditional wedding

The two married at a lovely ceremony on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region

A video of Tima Kumkum and her star-studded bridal train defying the rain to dance has warmed hearts online

Adom TV and Hitz FM presenter Cynthia Tima Yeboah, popularly known as Tima Kumkum, is on her way to becoming Mrs Duodu.

Tima Kumkum began her marriage ceremony with her fiancé, Dominic Duodu, on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The couple had a traditional marriage ceremony at Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region. The first videos and photos from the ceremony showed many beautiful scenes.

Tima Kumkum and her bridesmaids defied the rain at her wedding Photo source: @iamtimakumkum, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Tima Kumkum and her bridesmaids defy rain to dance

One of the standout moments was when the famous broadcaster defied the rain to get on the dancefloor.

Moving in the company of her star-studded bridal comprising of her broadcasting colleagues Sister Sandy, Becky, Fire lady, and actress Habiba Sinare, Lady Harriet, among others, Tima showed off some sleek dance moves.

A video posted on Instagram by blogger @sweet_maame_adwoa showed Tima's bridal trained dressed in orange-coloured outfits. They led her to the dancefloor and surrounded her as she showed her skills.

Tima also shared a video of her and the groom on the dancefloor.

Tima Kumkum's bridesmaids earn praise from Ghanaians

The video of Tima Kumkum and her bridesmaids dancing in the rain has warmed hearts on social media.

ehwuramah said:

Rain or shine o we are marrying by force by fire

fifa_gamabel said:

Wow these brides maids are solid❤️

tastematta said:

That's what true love looks like

shop_lux4less said:

May God do much for you guys just as you have done for her ..God bless you guys so much ❤️

Tima Kumkum and Dominic's white wedding is scheduled for July 15

Meanwhile, Tima and Dominic are expected to seal their union with a white (church) wedding.

Per earlier information shared by Tima Kumkum, their white wedding will come off Saturday, July 15, 2023.

As previously reported Tima Kumkum shared pre-wedding photos online with an invitation card which gave details of the ceremony, which has been hashtagged DeeCee23.

