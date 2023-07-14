An old video of Tima Kumkum telling Delay about being unhappy and needing a man has gone viral on social media

This comes at a time when videos and photos of Tima Kumkum remarrying to Dominic Duodu took over the internet

Many people, after watching the video, congratulated her on finally finding a man

An old video of media personality Tima Kumkum almost moving host of The Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, to tears emerges.

Old video of Tima Kumkum on The Delay Show

In the video, Delay asked Tima Kumkum whether she was happy, to which she responded by saying that she was not.

Tima Kumkum added that the reason she was not happy was that she needed a man in her life.

Explaining her reason, she said that regardless of whether she goes to church and is a prayerful woman, sometimes, as a woman, you need a man.

"Sometimes when someone annoys me at work, I want to pick up the phone and talk to someone about it. But who do I call?"

Delay, moved by her response, asked her whether she wanted to make her cry on the show.

Tima Kumkum stated that she has a friend, Royal Couture, who is more like a boyfriend to her and listens to all of her issues when she needs someone to talk to.

"I need a prayerful man and a man who will give me peace of mind. I'm not looking for someone who is wealthy but doing okay," Tima Kumkum told Delay in the June 21, 2021, interview.

Below are moments captured from Tima Kumkum's wedding and her viral interview on The Delay Show.

Watch the full interview of Tima Kumkum on The Delay Show below.

Ghanaians react to the video of Tima Kumkum on The Delay Show as she remarries

A man urged ladies to be vulnerable and admit that they need a man in their life instead of being pompous about it.

Media personality AJ Poundz, with excitement, said that the man Tima Kumkum has been wanting is finally here.

Lovely and congratulatory messages filled the comment section.

ajpoundz_gh stated:

AND OUR MAN IS HERE❤️

samiraabdulai02 said:

May Allah protect ur marriage from the evil man and women mouth and eyes, Ameen! May ur marriage be among the best couples. Ameen

nanaboateng579 remarked:

Every woman needs a man in her life...they should stop the guy guy that they don't need a man

preciousmyglad said:

Beautiful

Tima Kumkum and hubby dance in the rain on their wedding day

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Tima Kumkum and her husband, Dominic Duodu, defied the rains and danced during their traditional wedding ceremony.

The newly wedded couple were so in love as they held hands and stared into each other's eyes while singing and dancing in the rain.

