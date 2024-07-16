Blogger and YouTuber Zionfelix caused a frenzy on social media when he made a lovely post on Instagram celebrating his baby mama Minalyn's birthday

He thanked her for everything despite being stubborn and acknowledged that she was the strongest woman he knew

Many wished her a happy birthday, while others dropped relationship advice for Zionfelix in the comments

Famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix celebrated the birthday of his baby mama, Minalyn, with a heartwarming message that has captured the hearts of many social media users.

Zionfelix celebrated his baby mama, Minalyn, on her birthday with a sweet message. Image credit: @zionfelixdotcom and @minalyntouch

Source: Instagram

Zionfelix celebrated his baby mama, Minalyn

In an Instagram post, Zionfelix shared a lovely picture of Minalyn taken abroad. In it, she wore winter-like attire that covered her entire body and fine curves.

In the sweet message, Zionfelix called her by her nickname, Yaa Baby, and wished her a happy birthday day. He bestowed God's blessings upon her life and noted that it was another year of God's blessings and grace.

"Yaa baby, it’s another year of God’s blessings and grace," Zionfelix wrote.

In the second part of the sweet message, Zionfelix hinted about their past relationship issues that led to their breakup. He wrote that she was a strong woman.

The famous YouTuber thanked her for everything she had done for him despite his stubbornness.

"You’re one of the strongest humans I know on this planet. Thank you for everything despite my stubbornness. Happy birthday Esinam @minalyntouch ❤️"

Minalyn responds to Zionfelix's sweet message

Minalyn responded to Zionfelix with her official Instagram account, @minalyntouch. She wrote:

Thank you Nana. ❤️

Reactions to Zionfelix's post celebrating Minalyn

Many people in the comment section wished Minalyn a happy birthday. Others also talked about the relationship between the two of them.

Below are some of the reactions to Zionfelix's post celebrating Minalyn on her birthday:

hellovybes_ said:

"Zion is a good husband trust me ❤️❤️"

ohema_asantewaa said:

"Last time she said take it down, this year she says Thank you Nana❤️. Moral lesson: love always wins. Mature minds choose peace always. Happy birthday ma'am"

miss_emy_gh said:

"Wooow today is my birthday too. Happy birthday to us."

kmjonair said:

"Happy birthday to her. Wifey papa paaaaa❤️❤️❤️❤️"

esthercollections_ said:

"Awww this is so lovely happy birthday beautiful soul"

selzluxuryorganics said:

"No wonder she is an EweVery pretty❤️❤️❤️Ewe Ladies we fine shaaaaa"

preety_darling_g said:

"I love this .. God we thank you for this.. Mina your fans love u wati"

Ghanaians bash Zionfelix for interview with Funny's ex

YEN.com.gh also reported that Zionfelix has received backlash after dropping an explosive interview with Funny Face's baby mama right after the comedian's emotional breakdown.

The blogger posted the interview on his YouTube page, with Vanessa opening up about her personal life. Many people said Zion was capitalising on Funny's plight to gain clicks and views.

Source: YEN.com.gh