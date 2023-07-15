Ghanaian radio show host Tima Kumkum wedded her husband in a beautiful church ceremony with her flawless white gown

Her smile, her aura and her wardrobe were the ultimate bridal guide for the season

And to top it off, her husband put on a show with eyes for only her at the lush reception grounds

Ghanaian media personality Tima Kumkum's husband, Dominic Duodu, displays his vocal prowess with a beautiful song to his wife.

The radio show host and her husband held their civil wedding ceremony today, July 15, 2023.

Two days ago, the couple united their families in a splendid traditional ceremony attended by friends and relatives.

Tima Kumkum's white ceremony has been a blizzard of events for her fans on social media.

Tima Kumkum was the picture of perfection, from her stylish arranged hair down to her beautiful beaded white gown and, finally, to her dainty sparkly shoes.

To top off the day, her husband decided to show off his stunning bride in grand style with a song.

The groom looked serious in the video, staring intensely into Tima Kumkum's eyes while baring his soul out.

The gathering stood still as they watched the flamboyant display of love between the newly wedded.

Peeps react to Tima Kumkum's husband's lovely song to his bride

For a man to sing so profoundly from his soul signifies love overflow, and many thought the same as they shared the beautiful moment with Tima Kumkum and her husband.

Akua Serwaa Agyeman commented:

Abi Dominic. You are on point. Kumkum ooo Kumkum.

Rita Baaba Boateng commented:

What a voice ✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️❤️

Eunice Zazy Asantewaa commented:

Emotionally emotional❤❤

Tima Kumkum's husband flaunts her on social media for the first time

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Dominic Duodu, Tima Kumkum'shusband, claimed his wife on social media after their engagement ceremony.

His identity was revealed on their marriage ceremony day, and he rose up to the task with a sweet message for his wife.

Tima Kumkum was also present to receive her accolades from her husband.

Many admired their easygoing communication and wished them well.

