Asamoah Gyan took to Twitter to hail Mohammed Kudus after his equaliser against Newcastle United on Saturday, October 7, 2023

The ex-Black Stars captain said Kudus' game was improving at an impressive rate, adding that the midfielder would soon be a world-class player

Ghanaians in the comment section shared the sentiments of Gyan, with some folks arguing that he was already world-class

Former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, took to Twitter to shower praise on Mohammed Kudus following his outstanding performance, including an equaliser, for West Ham United against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Asamoah Gyan and Mohammed Kudus Photo Source: asamoah_gyan3, West Ham United

Source: Twitter

Gyan, a legendary figure in Ghanaian football, expressed his admiration for Kudus' rapid improvement in the game. He noted that the young midfielder's progress was truly impressive and predicted that Kudus had the potential to become a world-class player in the near future.

I have seen some big changes in Kudus's play," Gyan wrote in his tweet. "He is beginning to understand how to move into spaces to receive the ball and release it at the right time. If he continues like this consistently, he will be a world-class player. He said

The tweet from Gyan quickly captured the attention of fans and football enthusiasts, with many Ghanaians in the comments sharing similar sentiments. Some even argued that Kudus had already achieved world-class status.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ghanaians debate Mohammed Kudus' world-class status

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

KellySewornu said:

He is already a world-class player

flexkgermain commented:

Lol but Chaley Kudus is already a world class player

DavidNsenk said:

Guide him Legend thanks for your continued interest in grooming the youngsters we have

Iamwizzy_1 reacted:

Great. He can easily be like you and perhaps outdo what you did if he does what you're saying ❤️

Stonebwoy celebrating Kudus' goal

In another story, Stonebwoy, a favourite of football star Mohammed Kudus, attended a match to witness Kudus' first English Premier League goal, which occurred during a 2-2 draw with Newcastle.

In an enthusiastic video shared on Snapchat, Stonebwoy celebrated Kudus' achievement by running around the stadium and shouting, "That's my boy".

The video quickly went viral, showcasing the strong support and pride Ghanaians have for their compatriots excelling in different fields.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh