Award-winning rapper Sarkodie and his manager Angeltown and deejay DJ Mensah attended a Drake concert in the US

Sarkodie and his team met up with singer Justin Bieber, Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jnr, and Lil Durk in the VIP section

The videos of Sarkodie and his team at the concert held at the Barclays Center in New York have sparked reactions

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo, has met with Canadian singer Justin Bieber in the United States (US).

Sarkodie and Justin Bieber were part of revellers at a recent concert by Canadian rapper Drake at the Barclays Centre in New York.

Sarkodie and his team met Justin Bieber, Vinicius Jnr at the VIP section of Drake's concert in New York Photo source: @blacvolta

Sarkodie exchanges handshake with Justin Bieber

In a video shared on Instagram by @blackvolta, Sarkodie who is on a tour in US was seen dressed in a summer-shirt-like outfit with a scarf covering his head.

Bumping into Bieber who was wearing a white t-shirt and a blue cap, the two exchanged pleasantries by way of a handshake and shared a few words.

After his chat with Bieber, Sarkodie was spotted chatting with a white lady standing beside him at the concert.

The Ghanaian rapper attended the show with his manager Angeltown and personal disc jockey DJ Mensah.

Also spotted in the video were American rapper Lil Durk and Real Madrid footballer Vinicius Jnr.

In a second video shared by @blacvolta, Sarkodie's manager posed with Vinicius Jnr.

Sarkodie's linkup with Justin Bieber causes stir online

As expected of such a video, Sarkodie's linkup with Justin Bieber is causing a massive stir online. While many praised Sarkodie and his team, his

slidercuts_hub said:

Kabutey is begging for ft

krevane_ said:

Lol my man's finally doing what he should have been doing 10 years ago! Happy to see

richard.f.gaye said:

I love the king for many reasons. He gives time, and he moves with time. He doesn't spend time for nothing but he uses time wisely. He is a king for many reasons.

chocolatevanillatrap said:

❤️@sarkodie I love this. Rise higher. My recommendation is focus on the music and keep your originality. Love u from day 1.

wbrooks007 said:

@slidercuts_hub Oh Ghana! And we still want our artistes to be big …… even when they making moves they still get ridiculed! ‍♂️ Why do we always feel like what our artistes do are so mediocre tho? Why?? ‍♂️

Sarkodie thrills US fans at Jamz World Tour

Meanwhile, Sarkodie had earlier delighted fans and patrons with hit songs during his New York event on Saturday, July 15.

The Country Side musician is undertaking his Jamz World Tour to promote his recently released 10-track Jamz album.

Fans and online viewers posted diverse thoughts after a video showing the rapper's New York performance emerged.

