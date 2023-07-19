Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has set social media ablaze after a video of him meeting Canadian singer Justin Bieber emerged online

They met in New York at Canadian singer Drake's concert, where they shook hands and conversed

Many people anticipated that the dialogue would result in them recording a song in the studio, while others were unhappy about the gesture

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie was spotted chatting with Canadian singer Justin Bieber in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Sarkodie and Justin Bieber were spotted at Drake's concert. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom @sarkodie @justinbieber

Sarkodie meets Justin Bieber at Drake's concert

Sarkodie bumped into Justin Bieber at the concert of Canadian rapper and singer Drake, who is on his It's All a Blur Tour.

The concert was held in Brooklyn, New York, at the Barclays Center.

In the video, the two international superstars were spotted shaking hands while conversing.

Below is a video of Sarkodie and Justin Bieber meeting at Drake's concert.

Ghanaians react to the video of Sarkodie meeting Justin Bieber at Drake's concert

Ghanaians who reacted to the video stated that they hoped the dialogue between Sarkodie and Justin Bieber would result in them working together in the future.

Others thought otherwise and claimed the Ghanaian rapper was too big to throw himself at the Canadian singer.

blezzed_monarch_ohne stated:

oh but Sarkodie's got to believe in his craft and abilities as well n not throw himself at him tho, acknowledging how great Bieber is in the world of music

bernad_asare commented:

We just hoping that good things will come out of what we seeing

evans6895 said:

Landlord is cooking

djdiamondgh remarked:

Big chance for justin bieber

amg8831 stated:

woow this is a great opportunity for justin bieber

