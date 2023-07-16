Rapper Sarkodie delighted fans and patrons with hit songs during his New York event on Saturday, July 15

The Country Side musician is undertaking his Jamz World Tour to promote his recently released 10-track Jamz album

Fans and online viewers posted diverse thoughts after a video showing the rapper's New York performance emerged

Rapper Sarkodie thrilled enthusiastic fans with some of his popular songs when he ascended the stage to perform at his New York event on Saturday, July 15.

The celebrated musician, renowned as Africa's most decorated rapper, is embarking on his Jamz World Tour of some cities outside Ghana, including New York, Manchester, Paris, and many others.

The tour is part of programmes to promote his 10-track Jamz album, released on November 11, 2022, which features artistes such as Oxlade, King Promise, Cina Soul, Joeboy, BNXN, Kranium, Lojay, Ink Boy, and Black Sherif.

Sarkodie reminds fans about the New York event

On Friday, July 14, the rapper posted on Instagram that he would perform at the Town Hall in New York the next day.

"... Tag a friend you would bring to the show in the comments," portions of his accompanying message read.

Sarkodie performs in New York

The celebrated rapper was captured on stage in New York, where fans cheered during his performance. The video has been viewed many times after blogger Zionfelix posted it on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Peeps share diverse views

Roddy6765 commented:

Sold out with how many numbers?

Kwesivybes__kv posted:

He is him ❤️.

Quench1 reacted:

We keep going, and we keep pushing. We will get there.

Iamvybez5 posted:

Asware man got dx❤️ #Highest.

Killerman020 asked:

@zionfelixdotcom Do you know a sold-out concert? So funny

Yawvim commented:

He's the king.

Kobejnr said:

I'm so sad! Massive contrast.

Sarkodie fills big auditorium in Belgium

In a previous story, rapper Sarkodie thrilled fans in Belgium on Friday night during his highly anticipated performance as part of his Jamz World Tour.

The event happened in a packed auditorium, with videos of his electrifying performance going viral on Twitter.

The renowned rapper showcased his talent and charisma on stage, delivering a captivating show that left the audience in awe. Sarkodie treated his fans to his biggest hits, including crowd favourites like Original and Confam.

