Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, in a video, happily danced and sang Dada KD's Somu Gye in appreciation of her husband

The beautiful lady looked elegant in a long dress that showed her beautiful figure as she twirled and whined her body

Maame Serwaa captioned the video with "LOML", indicating her immense affection for the actor

Maame Serwaa, the wife of renowned Ghanaian actor Lil Win, in a heartwarming display of affection, delighted fans with a video showcasing her joyful dance and singing skills.

The video captured Maame Serwaa gracefully swaying and twirling in a long dress that accentuated her stunning figure while expressing her gratitude to her beloved husband by singing along to Dada KD's popular love song, Somu Gye.

Maame Serwaa's radiant smile and elegant movements filled the video with good energy, captivating viewers and leaving them mesmerized. Her graceful dance moves and melodious voice displayed her joy and appreciation for her husband's love and support.

Taking to TikTok to share the video, Maame Serwaa captioned the footage with the acronym LOML, which stands for Love of My Life. This simple yet powerful expression conveyed the depth of her affection for Lil Win, highlighting their strong bond as a couple.

Fans and followers flooded the comment section of the post, expressing their adoration for the couple and showering them with well wishes.

Fans admire Lil Win's pretty wife

Banny said:

you are so beautiful I want to see you one day

user2472232792889 commented:

I really love u ohemaa

King freshwrote:

queen of wezzy empire

Vidash890 reacted:

Beautiful Queen ✌️✌️✌️

Lil Win and his wife bond

In another story, Ghanaian comic actor Lil Win and his wife, Serwah, were delightful to watch as they spent some time together.

The celebrity couple competed jokingly over a local game called ludo.

While playing, they sang one of Lil Win's hit songs together and made similar gestures to depict the words in the song.

In the video, one can see their house's vast, well-decorated sitting room. The room's walls were lined with large portraits of the actor and beautiful artistic works.

