Star actor Prince David Osei has shown off his beautiful wife, Louisa, in a new photo on social media

The actor shared Louisa's photo with a lovely message to celebrate her birthday which fell on Saturday, February 19, 2022

Osei's birthday post for his wife has got Yvonne Nelson,Martha Ankomah, Kalybos, and other stars falling in love with her

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei's wife Louisa Nana Ama Asieduaa Korankye has turned a year older today, February 20, 2022.

In celebration of her birthday, the actor has taken to social media to share a photo of the pretty woman.

The photo shared on Osei's official Instagram page is an upclose shot that shows Louisa flaunting her impressive facial beauty. She had her hair done nicely and rocked a green top.

Sharing the photo, the actor showered loads of accolades on his wife. He described her as the queen of his home and soulmate. He also attested to Louisa's character as a strong woman while praying for God's protection.

"Happy birthday to the Queen of my home ❤️.. My Soulmate, the mother of my beautiful kids! Elohim is with You Baby!! I celebrate You strongwoman ❤️," the actor's caption read.

Yvonne Nelson, others react

The birthday message from Prince David Osei to his wife has got many other stars joining him to celebrate with them. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

yvonnenelsongh was in love:

"❤️❤️."

marthaankomah was also in love:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

iamadwoasaahint said:

"Happy birthday blessings first lady."

kalybos1 said:

"Happy Birthday Helper ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

_its_eyramgh said:

"Happy birthday Mama … God bless you ."

nahbaffdotcomm said:

"Happy birthday mommy! We love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Prince David Osei flaunts wife and kids

Prince David Osei and Louisa's marriage has produced three children, two girls and a boy.

YEN.com.gh recently reported that the actor had surprised some of his fans with the release of the throwback photo of himself, his wife, and one of their children.

The actor shared the photo on his Instagram and revealed that he got married at a young age when he did not even have beards.

In the caption, Osei indicated that it is a good thing to get married at a young age, adding that when you marry at a young age, life becomes fun.

