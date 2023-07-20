Ras Nene and Efia Odo, in a video, almost kissed as they jovially exchanged a piece of gum from each other's mouth

In the video, the pair's lips came close together as Ras Nene pulled a piece of gum from Efia's mouth

The pair have been seen together frequently in recent times as they shoot short skits in Accra and Kumasi

Popular Ghanaian comedian Ras Nene and actress Efia Odo found themselves at the centre of attention as they engaged in a playful exchange of gum, coming remarkably close to kissing. The light-hearted gesture has sparked both amusement and reactions from fans and netizens.

Ghanaian actor Ras Nene And Efia Odo exchanging gum Photo Source: elikemthegossip

Source: Instagram

The video captured a jovial moment between the two entertainers as they stood by the roadside and engaged in a conversation. As they interacted, Ras Nene pulled a piece of gum from Efia Odo's mouth, much to the delight of social media users who saw the video. As they playfully exchanged the gum, their lips came tantalizingly close, causing some fans to wonder if a kiss was in the works.

The incident has since gone viral on social media, drawing varied reactions from fans and followers, with many finding the interaction amusing.

Ras Nene and Efia Odo have been seen together frequently lately, collaborating on various comedic projects. Their chemistry and on-screen friendship has attracted admiration from fans.

Ras Nene and Efia Odo's friendship warms hearts

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

obremponbotwe said:

Nothing Aka no go show us

Thomasabdul commented:

Aww so cute wish they kiss

big.kill_ said:

Likee lets all be serious in this country okay?

i_am_leticia said:

Likee b3yaa na ay3 ta ta ta

Photos of Ras Nene and Efia Odo causes stir

In a similar story, Efia Odo was seen in a cosy moment with Ras Nene during a cake-cutting session.

They were joined by Sefa, Kodak and Bella and two other friends who were spotted in the photos.

Many people talked about how Efia Odo and Ras Nene were made for each other as they anticipated their upcoming skit.

