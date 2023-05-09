Dome-Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo is a proud mother as her son Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong grows into a fine young man

Kelvin, one of the two children Adwoa Safo has with Kneedy Agyapong, turned a year older, and she is celebrating him

The former Gender Minister has shared photos of Kelvin with lovely caption on her Facebook page

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo has flaunted her handsome son on social media.

Kelvin, one of the two children Adwoa Safo had with NPP flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong, turned a year older on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The mother decided to celebrate him with a post on her official Facebook page. She shared three photos of the boy. The photos showed Kelvin as an infant and in his current state.

Adwoa Safo showers love on her son Kelvin

Sharing the photos, Adwoa Safo her son with love and expressed her admiration, while praying for blessings for him.

"Happy birthday to my dearest Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong. As you celebrate this wonderful day, may you be surrounded by endless love and happiness.

"As your mom, I deeply admire you for being the thoughtful and purposeful man you are growing to be each day.

"Here is to more blessings, growth and fulfilment in the coming years. Have a blessed day my love," she said.

Adwoa Safo once gifted her son a GH₵500k car as birthday gift

The post by Adwoa Safo is not the first time that she celebrated him on social media.

In 2022, the former Gender Minister splashed big money on a car as a gift to her son. She bought a convertible Chevrolet Corvette which was estimated to cost over GHC500,000 for the boy.

The proud mother who is n the United States with her children shared videos of the moment Kelvin received his birthday gift.

Adwoa Safo gushes as her son with Ken Agyapong excels in US school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported how the boy had made his mother happy by excelling in school. Kelvin, made his mother proud as he delivered a powerful speech at a school event

The handsome-looking boy who lives and schools in the United States recently addressed his school's Students Council. His speech, a very impressive one, caught social media attention.

