Kofi Kinaata, in an interview with 3Music TV, revealed that his fans are his biggest motivation for making music

The musician said, for him, making music was not always about money and the fact that his music has impacted a lot of lives makes him happy

Kinaata said there were times random people called his phone at dawn, crying because of how much his music had touched their hearts

Ghanaian music star Kofi Kinaata recently shared how much his music has touched lives in an interview with 3Music TV. He revealed that his fans are his biggest motivation for making music, and it is not just about money for him. Kinaata added that the fact that his music has had a big impact on people's lives makes him happy.

According to Kinaata, there have been times when random people called his phone in the early hours of the morning, crying because his music has touched their hearts so deeply. These fans expressed their gratitude and said that his songs brought them comfort during difficult times. He said songs like Susuka and Confession triggered a lot of emotions in people because of the lyrics and message.

Kinaata mentioned that it is not just about achieving fame and success on the charts, but what matters most to him is the personal connection he has with his listeners and how his music can make a positive difference in their lives.

Despite his rising popularity, Kinaata remains down-to-earth and appreciative of his loyal fan base. Their unwavering support continues to inspire him to create music that resonates with them.

Ameyaw Debrah admires Kofi Kinaata's impact and personality

Renowned blogger and media personality Ameyaw Debrah during a conversation with YEN.com.gh mentioned that he admires how deep Kinaata's music is and his humble personality.

He said:

Kofi Kinaata is someone that I have admired all over the years. He never gets bad attention in the media. His music is great and deep, which makes him special. He is someone who minds his business and is always involved in positive campaigns.

Fans praise Kofi Kinaata

Stencil Dewasty wrote:

Kofi kinaata is so deep in thought

Asare Noble reacted:

The most sensible artist in ghana

Theresah Tandoh said:

I love this guy

