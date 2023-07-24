Seasoned Ghanaian presenter Nana Aba Anamoah has trashed rumours about Serwaa Amihere quitting GHOne TV

She called out the blogger for spreading the false news and reiterated that Serwaa Amihere had not resigned

Many people reacted to the news as they shared their thoughts online

General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM, Nana Aba Anamoah, has debunked rumours about presenter Serwaa Amihere resigning from her outfit.

Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Bola Ray in photos. Image Credit: @thenanaaba @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

Nana Aba Anamoah speaks on rumours of Serwaa Amihere resigning

Her statement comes after news of Serwaa Amihere quitting the media house took over social media.

Replying to a post from a popular Twitter blogger, Sika Official, Nana Aba Anamoah called him out for spreading fake news and for his unprofessionalism.

She also reiterated that Serwaa Amihere has not resigned from GHOne TV and that the news was false.

"I used to think so highly of you… I never pictured you as a fake blogger. Turns out you’re more unprofessional than the others. Such a shame. Serwaa has not resigned from GHOne."

Below is Nana Aba Anamoah's tweet about the alleged resignation of Serwaa Amihere from GHOne TV.

Below is another source of the alleged fake news of Serwaa Amihere quitting GHOne TV.

Ghanaians react to the fake news of Serwaa Amihere resigning from GHOne TV

Ghanaians were confused about why blogger Sika Official had not deleted the post and apologised for spreading false information.

Others also stated that this incident that does make them doubt the credibility of the blogger, as Nana Aba Anamoah stated in her reply.

@Jfreeg_ stated:

It's beyond annoying that 30 minutes later the post is still here. I thought he would have the decency to delete it and apologize, yet he did not. This is why I choose not to follow people like him.

@MiqueDeGuy said:

I don't believe he's fake; rather, I think it's a matter of not verifying information before reporting it. As the general manager of Gh One TV, you've occasionally aired news that turned out to be untrue. Does that mean your team is also considered fake?

@FrimpKyei remarked:

There are many who thinks high and low of you in this life... Therefore don't be moved by condemnations or commendations

@EkuaOhenewaa opined:

Madam rest…You people sometimes air/say things that are untrue, but nobody called you fake.

