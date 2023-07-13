Ghanaian TV personality Nana Aba Anamoah is known for her love for the fine things in life

His recent self-love treat has raised some eyebrows as many are not familiar with her methods

She shared a video of her feet swimming in a big bowl of milk while spitting on from a teacup

General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM Nana Aba Anamoah has curated an image accustomed to luxury.

The gorgeous media mogul does not hesitate to share her expensive lifestyle and adventures with her fans.

Her latest self-care therapy pack has garnered some attention as netizens wonder gush over the ingredients of her pedicure.

In the video, the beautiful and vibrant Nana Aba Anamoah sashays into the salon, where she receives her queenly treat.

After settling in the plush dark-toned beige seat, and served a soothing beverage in fine china, the pedicurists started working on her feet with milk, honey and rose petals.

Peeps react to Nana Aba Anamoah's milky sweet pedicure

The TV personality's comment section was filled with exciting words from her fans. None said a bad thing about the unusual feet treatment.

marison326' commented:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️beautiful feet.

afrika_boi_yaw1 commented:

Pamper your feet paa nie

miss_yarh commented:

Nana, I love the way you dress ❤️

akoto.hellen.77 commented:

Money is good.

batikwear_gh commented:

Feels good.

sarah.aidoo.7 commented:

Beautiful outfit❤️

Nana Aba Anamoah address how she handled a Twitter troll on live TV

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Nana Aba Anamoah's response to critics who vilified her for shaming Twitter Troll on TV.

The ace broadcaster asserted that she doesn't regret her actions and would repeat them should the opportunity arrive again.

According to Nana Aba Anamoah, the said young man has been consistently bullying hard-working women on the social media platform Twitter.

She added that she gave him a taste of his own medicine when he appeared at the auditions of the Next Tv Star in 2021 in front of the same women he constantly insulted.

