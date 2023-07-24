Ghanaian TikTok user Paddlemore advised the youth not to rush into marriage until they have about 10 times their wedding budget saved up

He cautioned against neglecting financial preparedness and suggested that many young individuals prioritise marriage without considering the financial implications

Paddlemore's advice has sparked discussions on social media about the importance of financial prudence and planning before making significant life decisions

A TikTok user from Ghana, known as Paddlemore, has offered advice to the youth, cautioning them against rushing into marriage until they have approximately 10 times their wedding budget saved up in their account.

Paddlemore believes that many young individuals prioritise marriage without considering the financial burden it can impose, suggesting that it may drain people financially rather than empower them.

Additionally, he emphasised that in life, there are more people seeking money than those seeking a spiritual connection with God.

"If I had someone like me who advised me when I was younger, I would have been a billionaire by now. Money is what makes people responsible in life and it is what you need to prepare for before getting married," he said at the end.

Paddlemore's TikTok video has resonated with viewers, generating discussions on the financial aspect of marriage and its potential impact on individuals' financial stability.

Rich k Marley commented:

Hmm the budget is done but the supportive wife is the problems for me right now…most of the ladies are looking for help not love

Poshe_fabrics indicated:

Masa u can have times 20 koraaa, after marriage anything can happen, it takes grace

Afia ba Kwame stated:

Our elders lied to us with the 'Nhyira w) aware3mu' proverb

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh