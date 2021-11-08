John Dumelo has outdoored his very own processed ginger which comes in jars

The actor and politician has shown that he has a niche for farming and production as well

Many fans of the actor took to his social media page to congratulate him on his latest 'invention'

Actor turned politician and now farmer, John Dumelo has outdoor a new product from his ginger farm following a bumper harvest her reported on social media.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, John Dumelo was seen showcasing his very own organic ginger paste in jars with the inscription, "Melo Foods"

The political activist started entrepreneurial advocacy as soon as he turned into a farmer taking his fans and the youth on his entrepreneurial journey.

Photos of John Dumelo. Source: Instagram/johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo shared the new product from his farm, organic ginger paste on Instagram and captioned it:

“Adding value to ginger. Fresh from the farm. No preservatives. #Melofoods On the market soon.”

Adding value to our raw products has been a continuous discussion in the public sphere to create more value for Ghanaian products on the global market.

Social media users, as well as celebrities, congratulate Dumelo on his new creation

Fellow celebrities and followers of Dumelo could not be any prouder as they took to the comment section to react to the good news.

reasurednetty noted:

"This farmer is making farming Sexy and appealing!!whaaatt you are the Man!"

owurakuampofo_brumce gave Dumelo some massive presidential props:

"You ankasa you just have to be the President!"

kul.djo wrote:

"Yassss Prezzido we will be ready for the export market here in the USA as well whenever you are ready"

pearl_mawuena_ noted:

"This will help those of us who hate peeling ginger"

sellygalley was left speechless:

"Wow"

