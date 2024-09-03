Kwaku Manu has opened up to Zionfelix about the earning potential of YouTube and how it is reviving the movie industry

The actor said YouTube paid well and disclosed that he was the first Ghanaian actor to start producing YouTube movies

He mentioned that a lot of young movie stars were earning good money on the platform and had been able to invest their cash

Popular Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has discussed YouTube's earning potential and its impact on the local movie industry, Kumawood, during an interview with Zionfelix.

Kwaku Manu explained that the platform was offering a significant income stream for actors and filmmakers.

Kwaku Manu speaks on the earning potential of YouTube in an interview. Photo source: kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

The actor claimed he was the first Ghanaian actor to start producing movies specifically for YouTube. He pointed out that the platform pays well, allowing many young movie stars to earn good money.

According to Manu, this income not only sustained creators but also gave them the capacity to acquire properties. One such example is popular skit actor Kyekyeku, who recently purchased a brand new Hyundai Sonata thanks to revenue from YouTube.

He stated that YouTube had become an essential tool for the movie industry, offering a new way for actors and filmmakers to reach audiences. He added that since the regression of Kumawood, many veteran movie stars lost interest in acting and channelled their energy into other endeavours.

He noted that these actors' and actresses' interests in movie production have been revived thanks to YouTube. Actress Nana Ama McBrown, who has not been very active in the movie scene, recently debuted her TV series.

Ghanaians praise Kwaku Manu

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

vidaasiamah7797 said:

"The industry is doing better with YouTube"

akuaobaapano.1175 wrote:

"Thank you, brother Kwaku God bless you more"

Gracesarfosmusic said:

"God bless you bra kwaku. Nice interview"

Kwaku Manu speaks on parenting

In the same interview, Kwaku Manu touched on a range of other topics, including parenting.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor talked about parenting and being a single father to four children.

He said it was difficult to care for kids without a wife, but was happy embracing responsibility as a dad.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh