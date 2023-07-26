Ghanian hiplife singer Mzbel has come back to update her followers on her motherhood journey

The 43-year-old new mother welcomed her adorable baby girl last month

She shared a personal birthing video with her followers, detailing her caesarean process

Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, known in showbiz as Mzbel, has shared her technique for maintaining a healthy glow after giving birth.

Mzbel said she looks radiant because her food intake has significantly increased. According to her, she eats a lot because she is exclusively breastfeeding her baby.

A photo collage of Mzbel during and after pregnancy Image credit: @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

Exclusive breastfeeding is encouraged to help protect babies against diseases and strengthen their immune systems. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, breastfed babies have a lower risk of contracting illnesses such as obesity, asthma, type 1 diabetes, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), ear infections and stomach issues.

In Mzbel's video, the singer looked content in a white puff-sleeved flowy dress, sporting a sparkly elongated neckline. She captioned the video:

How exclusive breastfeeding is gradually making me Obolo cos I have to eat several times daily, lol. Happy Sunday, Mzbelievers. I hope you had a great time at church.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Mzbel's glowing postpartum face and skin

Mzbel's fans gathered beneath the post in their numbers to admire their idol.

litz_gurly_haven commented:

Please continue breastfeeding. As a mom, breastfeeding properly will help you rather to lose weight. So please breastfeed little princess as much as u can

jtrendz_millinery_crafts commented:

I'm happy for you. See how you are gloriously glowing thanks to God almighty and our hidden husband . Do what is best for the baby now and after weaning you think of weight loss,I pray for God's covering over you and the family

tettehjenny commented:

Please don't stop breastfeeding. I gave birth in May..and I'm doing exclusively. So do it. As for the obolo, who cares as long as Ohemaa is healthy and fine? God bless you and your family ❤️

Mzbel discloses her desperation to have another child after people kept calling her barren

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Mzbel's confession about her second pregnancy. According to the hiplife singer, people assumed her son was also adopted because she cared for other people's children and even started calling her mean names.

Mzbel added that this was one of the reasons she bared her baby bump in her maternity photos.

Source: YEN.com.gh