Shatta Wale has hinted at another collaboration with Beyonce after a fan enquired about a possible collaboration with the popstar

The musician said Ghanaians should wait and indicated that the next one was going to get his naysayers agitated

In the comments of his post, many of his fans saw it as a confirmation of the collaboration and expressed excitement in the comments section

Ghanaian music icon Shatta Wale has stirred excitement among fans by hinting at another collaboration with global popstar Beyonce. This development follows an interaction on X (formerly Twitter), where a fan inquired about a possible new project between the two artists.

In his response, Shatta Wale suggested that Ghanaians should stay tuned for what’s coming, indicating that the next collaboration would be even more provocative for his critics. He wrote:

"Ghana is a village; ppl talk too much for that country … they should wait for the next one ..Dem go vex."

Fans flooded the comments section of his post, interpreting it as a strong indication that the dancehall star had indeed been working on a new song with Beyonce. Many expressed their excitement. Shatta Wale and Beyonce's previous successful collaboration was on the song ‘Already’ from Beyonce’s ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album.

Shatta Wale sparks reactions over Beyonce collab

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

been_quiet said:

"But for your age, I don’t know why you feel comfortable lying."

Papa_gyimii wrote:

"They’re not ready😂😂 now I can confirm say my friend Dey own Rolls Royce."

RayAnkrah2 said:

"Adey wan make dem vex 1Don."

BeerashJr reacted:

"Not only Beyoncé and with Lil Durk as well."

Shatta Wale purchases brand new car

Shatta Wale has chalked up a lot of achievements recently, and his new Rolls Royce is one of his latest milestones that has got Ghanaians talking.

YEN.com.gh reported that the vehicle, which was purchased overseas, would soon be shipped down to Ghana for the artiste.

News about the luxury car had many Ghanaians in disbelief as they congratulated the dancehall star.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

