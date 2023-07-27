Ghanaian singer Fantana's mother decided to promote her daughter's new song in a unique way

The MP for the Joromo constituency looked chic in tight jeans and a t-shirt that was tucked and belted at her tiny waist

Her style seems to have done the trick, as the video has so far recorded over 4,000 organic likes

Ghanaian singer Francine Nyanko Koffi's mother, Dorcas Affo Toffey, has always supported her daughter's showbiz career.

Aside from spending lavish gifts on her daughter, Hon. Affo Toffey does not hesitate to flaunt her daughter's achievements on social media.

When Fantana secured a role in one of Africa's hottest reality shows, Season 2 of Young, Famous & African, her mother congratulated her publicly for her win.

A photo collage of Fantana and her mother Image credit: @dorcasaffotoffey @iamfantana

Source: Instagram

Last year, Hon. Dorcas Affo Toffey went viral as she faced impeachment over dual citizenship. The MP nearly lost her seat as an allegation of her being an American citizen goes against the laws on persons holding public office.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

After lengthy court proceedings, she was vindicated and could maintain her seat.

In her video, Hon. Dorcas Affo Toffey rocked her usual short hair slicked down to her scalp. Her yellow and burgundy coloured sneakers shone as she danced merrily to the tune of her daughter's song, Control.

Watch the video below

Peeps react to Fantana's mother's curvaceous figure and tiny waist

Many could not help but appreciate Hon. Affo Toffey's features, which she passed down to her daughter.

obaapa_23 commented:

That’s Fantana’s Mum

diya.asf commented:

If Nigerians see this, they will say it’s surgery, but they don’t know

ellam9665 commented:

Beautiful MP God bless you Mom.

sista_frimps commented:

I love you, Auntie Dorcas ❤️

cateyejunior commented:

Keep smiling, keep shining

ellam9665 commented:

Beautiful MP God bless you Mom

ravishing_luksgh commented:

This fantana song is nice paa

araba_moen commented:

MP with the body and the swag... 3fata wo, very beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

Fantana's mother surprised her with a brand-new Range Rover

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Fantana's expensive gift from her mother.

The singer's mother, Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey, is a wealthy businesswoman who doubles as a Member of Parliament for the Jomoro constituency.

Fantana shared photos of the new Ranger Rover she received from her mother with her fans online. The sleek black luxury vehicle spotted a giant red bow on the engine hood. Congratulations poured in from her followers as they admired the lavish gift.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh