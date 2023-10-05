Famous Ghanaian dancer Afronita garnered one million followers on Instagram

She slayed in an African print dress and held a plate of Ɛtor garnished with groundnuts to celebrate

Many of her Instagram followers congratulated her in the comments

Ghanaian dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, well known as Afronita, has clocked one million followers on Instagram.

To celebrate, she shared lovely pictures of herself holding a candle-lit plate of famous Ghanaian delicacy, Ɛtor, that was garnished with groundnuts.

Afronita celebrating her one million Instagram followers. Image Credit: @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

To celebrate, the talented Ghanaian dancer slayed in an African print dress and posed in front of a backdrop that had 1M golden balloons behind her.

Afronita praised God for helping her reach that milestone and noted that it was not an easy feat.

STARGYAL GALAXY TO THE WORLD! 1 million followers on Instagram is not a joke whatttt!!!!!!! When God does it, He does it beautifully ❤️

The Dancing With Purpose (DWP) member thanked her fans for making it possible and noted that they had made history by making her the first female dancer to garner one million followers on the social media app.

Thank you all for this! We made history!!! First female dancer in Ghana to hit 1M on Instagram! Register this!!

Ghanaians and people worldwide congratulate Afronita

Many people congratulated Afronita in the comment section with sweet words after seeing her pictures.

bigkumz said:

It’s the Ɛtor for me

wesleykessegh said:

Congratulations darling!!! This is huge

dancegodlloyd said:

Congrats!

trophy.bwoy said:

Nitaaaa ❤️❤️❤️ congrats dear

musliyatu said:

CONGRATULATIONS BABY, YOU DESERVE THIS AND MORE. BIG ❤️

championrolie said:

BIG BIG CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU !! Keep Growing Mi Star ⭐️

official_purplespeedy_ said:

Congratulations love…. Keep growing higher

_dorcasssss said:

Congratulations this is sooo big

vanillamuzik said:

Congratulations Stargyal .More to come

mariam_owusu_poku said:

This is huggggeeee ❤️❤️ congrats hun

queensta_konadu said:

Congratulations stargyal, you deserve more❤️❤️❤️❤️

Dancegod Lloyd reacts as his name appears in UG dance exams

YEN.com.gh reported that Dancegod Lloyd expressed excitement at being quoted in the University of Ghana's dance exams.

The famous dancer shared a photo of the exam sheet on his Instagram page, celebrating his achievement as he asserted that he is now a whole course at the university due to his dance skills.

Many of his fans were excited for him as they highlighted how far his talent had taken him.

