Ghanaian singer Fantana attended Mood Bar Ghana's Caribbean Thursdays event, and she looked elegant in a tight brown dress

In a video shared by GH Hyper, who covered the event, Fantana danced graciously, flaunting her sweet curves and God-given beauty

Social media users camped under GH Hyper's post, sharing mixed reactions, with most admiring the singer's beauty

Ghanaian singer Fantana on Thursday, 8 June, 2023, made an appearance at Mood Bar Ghana's Caribbean Thursdays event, captivating the crowd with her elegance. Dressed in a tight brown dress, she exuded confidence and looked gracious throughout the evening.

Popular blogger GH Hyper shared a video of the event, highlighting Fantana's exceptional dance moves. As she gracefully moved to the music, she showed off her sweet curves and natural beauty. The video quickly gained attention on social media platforms, attracting a flurry of comments and reactions from fans and followers who applauded her style and elegance.

Under GH Hyper's post, social media users eagerly joined the conversation, expressing their thoughts and feelings about Fantana's appearance. The reactions were diverse, with the majority of users admiring the singer's mesmerising beauty.

Fantana, known for her soulful voice and captivating stage presence, has always managed to make heads turn with her fashion choices. Her choice of a tight brown dress for the Caribbean-themed event perfectly complemented her beautiful complexion, highlighting her natural features.

Fantana sparks reactions on social media

Many Instagram users were impressed by Fantana's beauty and dance moves. A few others, not so much.

owusuwaaeve commented:

She's beautiful

kahnsenior wrote:

Aside showing her bum, what else... Damnit

seniormanato said:

Fantan be nice lady waa

Fantana's looks sparked reactions again

In a previous video from the reality show Young, Famous & African, singer Fantana charmed viewers with her cheerful and beautiful smile, capturing the hearts of many.

In the video, the lovely singer had the opportunity to taste various alcoholic beverages, which brought about excitement as she revealed her usual abstinence from alcohol.

As she smiled radiantly, social media users were amazed by her stunning features, appreciating her gummy smile, sweet-looking lips, and flawless set of teeth.

Source: YEN.com.gh