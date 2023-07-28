Fameye, in a tweet, announced that he was set to release a new song titled Not God, and it has excited fans

The music icon shared some beautiful photos, which were going to serve as the cover art of the song

In an exclusive discussion with YEN.com.gh, Fameye shared the inspiration behind the song and the deep weight it carried on a personal level

Popular Ghanaian music icon Fameye has thrilled his fans with a big announcement on Twitter. He revealed that he's all set to release a brand new song titled "Not God," and the news has excited his followers.

To add to the excitement, Fameye shared some beautiful photos that will serve as the cover art for the upcoming song. But there's more to this release than just a catchy tune. In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Fameye opened up about the deep inspiration behind the song, which holds significant personal meaning for him.

He said the biggest inspiration for the song was the challenges faced within his immediate family, particularly concerning his children. He added that undisclosed personal matters served as extra motivation for the composition.

The musician mentioned that the song was also influenced by the constructive criticism he received from media critics and devoted fans alike as they shared insights on how he could elevate his music to reach an international audience. Fameye noted that until now, his musical endeavours have primarily catered to local communities in Ghana, but he is now determined to transcend borders with Not God.

According to the musician, he drew inspiration from legendary Ghanaian musicians like Daddy Lumba, Okomfo Kwadee, and Daasebre Dwamena, Fameye said he aspires to channel their greatness in creating a timeless musical masterpiece.

The song was originally titled "Vienna City" because it was recorded in Kumasi, Ashanti region, the song went through a transformation to become "Not God." Among a collection of exceptional songs, we carefully selected this track. He said.

With a clear vision in mind, Fameye plans to accompany the song's release with a captivating music video. Fans eagerly await the full experience of "Not God" and are excited to witness Fameye's musical journey reaching new heights.

Fameye's early struggles in life

Earlier on, Fameye shared his touching grass-to-grace story, revealing that he was a kindergarten teacher before fame.

The musician hilariously recalled how he used to teach the kids local Jama songs, which got on the nerves of the proprietor.

He revealed that at the time, he was being paid only GH₵150 and surviving on such money was tough.

