Sarkodie, in a tweet, expressed his love for Dope Nation's song Zino, stating that he would love to hop on the song

The rapper said it had been a while since he had jumped on another musician's song and wanted to make an exception this time

Sarkodie's tweet sparked a flurry of reactions from social media users who expressed their anticipation for the potential remix

Renowned Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie took to Twitter to shower praise on Dope Nation's latest hit song, Zino. The rap sensation expressed his deep affection for the track and even revealed his desire to collaborate with the talented duo by hopping on the song for a potential remix.

In the tweet that quickly went viral, Sarkodie confessed that it had been a while since he last featured on another artiste's song. He then expressed his eagerness to break that streak and make an exception for Zino. The tweet read:

Not done this in a while but yes I wanna touch that banger 'Zingo' by @GhDopeNation."

As soon as the tweet hit the internet, Twitter erupted with excitement. Fans and followers of both Sarkodie and Dope Nation flooded the post with enthusiastic reactions and comments.

Sarkodie sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who saw the tweet.

Views09 said:

December banger incoming..the King has spoken

piano_secretary commented:

Onua demma career seff we no dey see top. We beg let Dem move. We beg u waaa okodipon.

ISH_ANNAN wrote:

Asaase wura …. Last time I remember madem did a track outside was fa Hooki me and it was flames

Its____Possible reacted:

Hmm akoa wei. He get like 7 different verses for the song already.

Sarkodie Hits 1 million subscribers

In another story, Sarkodie previously hit 1 million subscribers on the video streaming platform YouTube, an achievement that has impressed many.

The successful rapper is the first Ghanaian musician to attain this feat. Speaking on the Way Up With Angela Yee podcast, he thanked his fans for their support.

Sarkodie fans on Twitter were excited about the achievement and hailed him as the Landlord of Ghanaian music. Chris Tsormanah, a seasoned music expert, also praised him.

