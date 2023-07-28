Kumawood star Maame Serwaa was recently spotted in a video showing off her nose piercing

The video had the young actress glowing and looking beautiful with her nicely done hair and outfit

Many of Maame Serwaa's admirers have been impressed with her good looks and have showered praises on her

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has popped up with a new video on social media.

The latest video shows the pretty actress flaunting her new look after getting a nose piercing

In the video sighted on the Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa, Maame Serwaa is seen dressed in a blue shirt.

Maame Serwaa has popped up with a new video Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

With nicely done hair, the 23-year-old actress looked more beautiful and glowed in the video.

Apart from the glow on her face, one of the most noticeable things in the video was Maame Serwaa's nose ring.

Maame Serwaa's video gets fans admiring her beauty

The video of the Kumawood actress has excited many people online. For most of them, the young actress was looking good and deserved to be praised. Others were also interested in meeting Maame Serwaa.

iamangelaemephamensah said:

Oh God, please lemme meet this beautiful soul one-on-one

philly_browns said:

you look pretty my darling ❤️

abena_amanimaa said:

A queen and more ❤️❤️

obengcollins717 said:

Eiiiii SERWAAA I have really miss you. you look pretty there

Maame Serwaa Shows Off Hard Girl New Look With Fringe Hairstyle In Video

Meanwhile, Maame Serwaa recently visited the saloon for her hairstylist to give her a new look.

A video has popped up showing Maame Serwaa flaunting her new fringe hairstyle as well as her nose piercing.

A section of social media users who have seen the actress' video have shared mixed reactions to her new look.

Kumawood Actress Maame Serwaa Turns Heads With New Dance Video

Earlier, Maame Serwaa had wowed her fans on social media with a video.

The video sighted on Instagram showed Serwaa showing off some smooth dance moves while wearing a short dress.

Many of Serwaa's followers were left wondering about the curvaceous stature of the actress in the clip.

Source: YEN.com.gh