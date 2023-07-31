Actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown cracked many ribs when she sang her version of Lasmid's hit song Friday Night

She was backstage meeting guests for the Sunday edition of her Onua Showtime show, KiDi and Lasmid

Many people talked about how talented she was, and they also talked about how much they loved her

Host of Onua Showtime Nana Ama McBrown got many people laughing hard when she sang her rendition of Lasmid's hit song, Friday Night.

Nana Ama McBrown, Lasmid and KiDi at the backstage of Onua Showtime. Image Credit: @kobby.kyei

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown meets Lasmid and KiDi backstage of Onua Showtime

Meeting Ghanaian musicians Lasmid and KiDi backstage on Sunday, July 30, 2023, she asked the Friday Night hitmaker why he missed her show on Friday.

She hugged him and then went ahead to sing her version of the hit song, which got everyone backstage and online users laughing hard.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mrs McBrown Mensah then approached KiDi, hugged him, and told him she was not happy with him.

She said that ever since they shot the music video for Champagne, she has lost sight of him.

Below is a video of McBrown, KiDi and Lasmid at the backstage of Onua Showtime.

Ghanaians react to the video of Nana Ama McBrown singing her version of Lasmid's Friday Night

Many people talked about how energetic and positive Nana Ama McBrown is after they watched the video.

Others also showered her with lovely compliments while adding love emojis to their messages.

sammy_highcourt said:

God Mcbrownnnnn. Mcbrownnnnn

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

Empress is such a delight to watch. She's a vibe Brimmmm

nbikkai remarked:

This lady is everything. ❤️❤️❤️❤️

donkor2279 said:

Nana is an amazing human

boatemaa4real stated:

OMG this woman is beautiful ❤️

derry_drip remarked:

She just keeps the vibe on

aphroditimusic stated:

❤️❤️❤️Nana is a everything ❤️❤️i really love you my role model

Fan struggles to impress Nana Ama McBrown by speaking English

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, a fan met Nana Ama McBrown for the first time and tried to impress her by speaking English fluently.

The staunch fan struggled with his delivery, and this got The Empress shushing him in a video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh