Nana Ama McBrown Sings Her Rendition Of Lasmid's Friday Night, Video Gets Many Laughing Hard
- Actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown cracked many ribs when she sang her version of Lasmid's hit song Friday Night
- She was backstage meeting guests for the Sunday edition of her Onua Showtime show, KiDi and Lasmid
- Many people talked about how talented she was, and they also talked about how much they loved her
Host of Onua Showtime Nana Ama McBrown got many people laughing hard when she sang her rendition of Lasmid's hit song, Friday Night.
Nana Ama McBrown meets Lasmid and KiDi backstage of Onua Showtime
Meeting Ghanaian musicians Lasmid and KiDi backstage on Sunday, July 30, 2023, she asked the Friday Night hitmaker why he missed her show on Friday.
She hugged him and then went ahead to sing her version of the hit song, which got everyone backstage and online users laughing hard.
Mrs McBrown Mensah then approached KiDi, hugged him, and told him she was not happy with him.
She said that ever since they shot the music video for Champagne, she has lost sight of him.
Below is a video of McBrown, KiDi and Lasmid at the backstage of Onua Showtime.
Ghanaians react to the video of Nana Ama McBrown singing her version of Lasmid's Friday Night
Many people talked about how energetic and positive Nana Ama McBrown is after they watched the video.
Others also showered her with lovely compliments while adding love emojis to their messages.
sammy_highcourt said:
God Mcbrownnnnn. Mcbrownnnnn
gaiseyeliz900 stated:
Empress is such a delight to watch. She's a vibe Brimmmm
nbikkai remarked:
This lady is everything. ❤️❤️❤️❤️
donkor2279 said:
Nana is an amazing human
boatemaa4real stated:
OMG this woman is beautiful ❤️
derry_drip remarked:
She just keeps the vibe on
aphroditimusic stated:
❤️❤️❤️Nana is a everything ❤️❤️i really love you my role model
